Minister to inaugurate various local body projects in Wayanad on Thursday

November 23, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KALPETTA

M.B. Rajesh to inaugurate ‘Vet on Wheels’, a joint mobile veterinary clinic project of Pulpally and Mullankolly grama panchayats

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh will attend various programmes in Wayanad district on Thursday.

He will attend a district-level review meeting on the functioning of local bodies in the district at Panamaram at 10 a.m. on the day.

The Minister will inaugurate ‘Vet on Wheels’, a joint mobile veterinary clinic project of the Pulpally and Mullankolly grama panchayats, at Pulpally at 2 p.m.

The Minister will also inaugurate various projects of the local bodies on the occasion.

