Minister to inaugurate various local body projects in Wayanad on Thursday

November 23, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KALPETTA

Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh will attend various programmes in Wayanad district on Thursday.

He will attend a district-level review meeting on the functioning of local bodies in the district at Panamaram at 10 a.m. on the day.

The Minister will inaugurate ‘Vet on Wheels’, a joint mobile veterinary clinic project of the Pulpally and Mullankolly grama panchayats, at Pulpally at 2 p.m.

The Minister will also inaugurate various projects of the local bodies on the occasion.