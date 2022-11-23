  1. EPaper
Minister to inaugurate various local body projects in Wayanad on Thursday

M.B. Rajesh to inaugurate ‘Vet on Wheels’, a joint mobile veterinary clinic project of Pulpally and Mullankolly grama panchayats

November 23, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh will attend various programmes in Wayanad district on Thursday.

He will attend a district-level review meeting on the functioning of local bodies in the district at Panamaram at 10 a.m. on the day.

The Minister will inaugurate ‘Vet on Wheels’, a joint mobile veterinary clinic project of the Pulpally and Mullankolly grama panchayats, at Pulpally at 2 p.m.

The Minister will also inaugurate various projects of the local bodies on the occasion.

