Minister to inaugurate Thangassery Breakwater Tourism Park today

April 26, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Thangassery Breakwater Tourism Park project launched by the Department of Tourism for promoting coastal tourism in the district is all set to welcome visitors. Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the ₹5.55 crore project on Thursday and M.Mukesh, MLA, will preside over the function. While the project mainly focuses on the beautification of Thangassery, a string of amenities including an open auditorium that can accommodate 400 people are also part of the Breakwater Tourism Park. Along the breakwater, seats have been installed to enjoy the beauty of the sea along with a play area for children. A view tower, facilities for cycling, restaurant, coffee shops, kiosks, ramp, handrail, walkways, tourist information centre and toilet block are also part of the project. While the project comes with provisions for boating and water sports, arrangements have been made to provide parking facility for tourists visiting the lighthouse and breakwater tourism park.

