March 03, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

A regional study centre will be opened at K.E. Carmel CMI School, Muhamma, Alappuzha on Saturday. It will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at 9 a.m. Titled ‘Thanathidam’, the knowledge centre attached to the school library will have a collection of local literary works. Fr. Samji Vadakkedam, principal, K.E. Carmel CMI School, said the centre would help introduce the works of literary figures in the district to students. It would help them gain local knowledge.