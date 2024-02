February 16, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A Samruddhi Nattupeedika outlet set up by the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp), will be opened at Kalarcode in Alappuzha on Saturday. The new outlet will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at a function to be held at the Kalarcode agriculture complex at 2 p.m. H. Salam, MLA, will preside. A.M. Ariff, MP, Horticorp chairman S. Venugopal and others will attend.

