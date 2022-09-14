Minister to inaugurate Pullupikadavu tourism project on Thursday

 Sanction given for the ₹4.15-crore project

Staff Reporter KANNUR
September 14, 2022 21:14 IST

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the Pullupikadavu tourism project in Narath grama panchayat on Thursday.

Pullupikadavu is a tributary of the Valapattnam river and reaches the border of Munderi village panchayat via Kattampallykadavu.

Administrative sanction has been given for the ₹4.15-crore project. The place is suitable for adventure tourism. Three stalls for river fish marketing, eight kiosks for local cuisine, floating-dining facilities that can accommodate up to 25 people, boating, and kayaking are part of the project.

The first phase will cover various phases of water tourism. The tourism project at Pullupikadavu, which is just 5 km from Kannur city, is expected to play a major role in the development of tourism in north Malabar.

