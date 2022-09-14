Minister to inaugurate Pullupikadavu tourism project on Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT
Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the Pullupikadavu tourism project in Narath grama panchayat on Thursday.
Pullupikadavu is a tributary of the Valapattnam river and reaches the border of Munderi village panchayat via Kattampallykadavu.
Administrative sanction has been given for the ₹4.15-crore project. The place is suitable for adventure tourism. Three stalls for river fish marketing, eight kiosks for local cuisine, floating-dining facilities that can accommodate up to 25 people, boating, and kayaking are part of the project.
-
Other States
Eight Goa Congress MLAs join BJP
-
-
ADVERTISEMENT
The first phase will cover various phases of water tourism. The tourism project at Pullupikadavu, which is just 5 km from Kannur city, is expected to play a major role in the development of tourism in north Malabar.