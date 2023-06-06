ADVERTISEMENT

Minister to inaugurate pre-matric hostel for girls at Achencoil

June 06, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the newly constructed building of pre-matric hostel for girls at Achencoil in Aryankavu grama panchayat on June 7.

A project of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the construction was completed by the Kerala State Construction Corporation spending ₹5 crore. The new building with three storeys can accommodate 100 students. Recreation room, kitchen, staff room, work area, dining hall, visiting room, dormitory, reading room and study room are part of the building. P S Supal, MLA, will preside over the function while N. K. Premachandran, MP, former Minister K. Raju, District Panchayat president P.K. Gopan and District Collector Afsana Parveen will attend.

