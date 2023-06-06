Minister to inaugurate pre-matric hostel for girls at Achencoil

June 06, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the newly constructed building of pre-matric hostel for girls at Achencoil in Aryankavu grama panchayat on June 7.

A project of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the construction was completed by the Kerala State Construction Corporation spending ₹5 crore. The new building with three storeys can accommodate 100 students. Recreation room, kitchen, staff room, work area, dining hall, visiting room, dormitory, reading room and study room are part of the building. P S Supal, MLA, will preside over the function while N. K. Premachandran, MP, former Minister K. Raju, District Panchayat president P.K. Gopan and District Collector Afsana Parveen will attend.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.