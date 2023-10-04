ADVERTISEMENT

Minister to inaugurate high-tech school building at Sulthan Bathery on Thursday

October 04, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Education Minister V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the newly constructed high-tech building of the Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Bathery at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The three-story school complex, with facilities such as 15 smart classrooms, three boys’ and girls‘ toilet blocks, a differently abled friendly toilet and a lift facility, has been set up at a cost of ₹3.27 crore.

The Education department provided ₹2 crore and the KIIFB provided ₹1 crore for the construction works. The Sulthan Bathery municipality spent ₹27 lakh for setting up the lift, fire and safety works, and paving interlocks in front of the new complex.

I.C. Balakrishnan MLA will preside over the function. Principal Secretary, General Education, Rani George, General Education Director S. Shanavas, and Wayanad District Collector R. Renuraj will inaugurate the smart classrooms, Happiness Corner, and Kids Store of the students council project of the educational institution on the occasion.

