HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister to inaugurate high-tech school building at Sulthan Bathery on Thursday

October 04, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Education Minister V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the newly constructed high-tech building of the Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Bathery at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The three-story school complex, with facilities such as 15 smart classrooms, three boys’ and girls‘ toilet blocks, a differently abled friendly toilet and a lift facility, has been set up at a cost of ₹3.27 crore.

The Education department provided ₹2 crore and the KIIFB provided ₹1 crore for the construction works. The Sulthan Bathery municipality spent ₹27 lakh for setting up the lift, fire and safety works, and paving interlocks in front of the new complex.

I.C. Balakrishnan MLA will preside over the function. Principal Secretary, General Education, Rani George, General Education Director S. Shanavas, and Wayanad District Collector R. Renuraj will inaugurate the smart classrooms, Happiness Corner, and Kids Store of the students council project of the educational institution on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.