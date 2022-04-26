Minister to inaugurate farming campaign
Staff Reporter (E.M.MANOJ)
KALPETTA
Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the “Njangalum Krishiyilekku”, a farming campaign of the State government to achieve self-sufficiency in farm production, at the APJ Abdul Kalam memorial hall at the collectorate here at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. T. Siddique, MLA, will preside over the function.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.