Kerala

Minister to inaugurate farming campaign

Staff Reporter (E.M.MANOJ)

KALPETTA

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the “Njangalum Krishiyilekku”, a farming campaign of the State government to achieve self-sufficiency in farm production, at the APJ Abdul Kalam memorial hall at the collectorate here at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. T. Siddique, MLA, will preside over the function.


