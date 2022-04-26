Minister to inaugurate farming campaign

Staff Reporter (E.M.MANOJ)

KALPETTA

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the “Njangalum Krishiyilekku”, a farming campaign of the State government to achieve self-sufficiency in farm production, at the APJ Abdul Kalam memorial hall at the collectorate here at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. T. Siddique, MLA, will preside over the function.