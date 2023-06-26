ADVERTISEMENT

Minister to inaugurate cultural hub

June 26, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian will on Tuesday inaugurate the ‘Sivan’s cultural centre’, which is being opened in memory of photographer and filmmaker Sivan, who passed away two years ago. The cultural hub, which is meant to promote independent artists, provide training programmes and organise exhibitions, has been set up adjacent to Sivan’s studio located near Statue junction. The first programme at the hub will be a two-day workshop by director and cinematographer Santosh Sivan on various aspects and techniques related to still photography and cinematography. 

