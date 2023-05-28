Minister to inaugurate complaint redressal adalat at Cherthala

May 28, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The first taluk-level complaint redressal adalat titled ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ in the district will be held at Cherthala on Monday.

It will be inaugurated by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian at St. Michael’s College ground at 10 a.m. Mr. Cherian and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will directly consider complaints at the adalat. People can submit complaints at counters opened at the college ground from 8 a.m.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is organising the adalat in connection with its second anniversary. The second adalat will be held at SDV Centenary Hall, Ambalappuzha, on May 30. The Karthikappally taluk adalat will be held at TKM College Auditorium, Nagiarkulangara on June 2, followed by Bishop Hodges Higher Secondary School, Mavelikara (June 3), IHRD Engineering College, Chengannur (June 4), and Rice Research Station, Mankombu in Kuttanad on June 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.