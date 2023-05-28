HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister to inaugurate complaint redressal adalat at Cherthala

May 28, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The first taluk-level complaint redressal adalat titled ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ in the district will be held at Cherthala on Monday.

It will be inaugurated by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian at St. Michael’s College ground at 10 a.m. Mr. Cherian and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will directly consider complaints at the adalat. People can submit complaints at counters opened at the college ground from 8 a.m.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is organising the adalat in connection with its second anniversary. The second adalat will be held at SDV Centenary Hall, Ambalappuzha, on May 30. The Karthikappally taluk adalat will be held at TKM College Auditorium, Nagiarkulangara on June 2, followed by Bishop Hodges Higher Secondary School, Mavelikara (June 3), IHRD Engineering College, Chengannur (June 4), and Rice Research Station, Mankombu in Kuttanad on June 7.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.