Minister to inaugurate coffee procurement today

KALPETTA

03 February 2022 22:45 IST

Agriculture Minister K.Rajan will inaugurate the coffee procurement of the Agriculture Department at the wholesale agricultural market at Ammayippalam in the district at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Raw coffee would be procured from marginal farmers in the district by paying a premium of ₹10 a kg than the market price of the produce under the Wayanad Package.

