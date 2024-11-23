Minister to inaugurate canal cleaning drive

As part of the ‘Save AS Canal’ initiative, a community cleaning drive will be held on Sunday. The drive, organised as part of the ‘Chelotha Cherthala’ project of the Cherthala municipality, will begin at 7 a.m. It will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad in front of Cherthala private bus stand. The drive will cover a five-km stretch of the AS Canal within the municipal limits, from P.S. Kavala to Kuriyumuttam Kayal. Over 5,000 volunteers will participate in the drive, with 100 volunteers stationed at each of the 50 designated points along both sides of the canal.