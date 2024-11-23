 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Minister to inaugurate canal cleaning drive

Published - November 23, 2024 07:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the ‘Save AS Canal’ initiative, a community cleaning drive will be held on Sunday. The drive, organised as part of the ‘Chelotha Cherthala’ project of the Cherthala municipality, will begin at 7 a.m. It will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad in front of Cherthala private bus stand. The drive will cover a five-km stretch of the AS Canal within the municipal limits, from P.S. Kavala to Kuriyumuttam Kayal. Over 5,000 volunteers will participate in the drive, with 100 volunteers stationed at each of the 50 designated points along both sides of the canal.

Published - November 23, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.