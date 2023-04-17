HamberMenu
Minister to hand over houses to landless tribal families in Wayanad

April 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Tribal Development department is preparing to hand over 47 newly built houses to landless tribal families in Wayanad on Tuesday.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes K. Radhakrishnan will hand over the houses to beneficiaries at 11 a.m. The houses were constructed on a plot of 10 cents under the Land Bank project of the department.

As many as 38 of the 47 houses were constructed at Paliyana in Porunnannur village, while the remaining houses are at Nittamani in Thirunelly village.

All basic amenities such as roads, electrification, and drinking water have been provided for the houses.

O.R. Kelu, MLA, will preside over the function.

