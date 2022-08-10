Kerala

Minister to attend complaint redressal adalat of MVD today

Staff Reporter KALPETTA August 10, 2022 21:47 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 21:47 IST

Transport Minister Antony Raju will inaugurate ‘Vahaneeyam – 2022’, Wayanad district-level complaint redressal adalat of the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The event will be held at the Asoothrana Bhavan Auditorium at the Wayanad Collectorate here.

The adalat is being organised as a part of adopting immediate action on pending applications and complaints. An online facilitation centre has been set up for submitting applications, and Mr. Raju will directly interact with the applicants. T. Siddique MLA will preside.

