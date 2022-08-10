Minister to attend complaint redressal adalat of MVD today
Event to be held at Asoothrana Bhavan Auditorium at Wayanad Collectorate
Transport Minister Antony Raju will inaugurate ‘Vahaneeyam – 2022’, Wayanad district-level complaint redressal adalat of the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
The event will be held at the Asoothrana Bhavan Auditorium at the Wayanad Collectorate here.
The adalat is being organised as a part of adopting immediate action on pending applications and complaints. An online facilitation centre has been set up for submitting applications, and Mr. Raju will directly interact with the applicants. T. Siddique MLA will preside.
