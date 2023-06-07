ADVERTISEMENT

Minister threatens to stage satyagraha; TN releases more water to State

June 07, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Several places in Chittur taluk were facing a shortage of water in the last few weeks

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty watching the release of 400 cusecs of water from the Aliyar reservoir at Aliyar near Pollachi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu authorities released more water from the Aliyar reservoir to Kerala following a threat by Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty to launch a satyagraha on Wednesday.

Several places in Chittur taluk were facing a shortage of water in the last few weeks, as there was a considerable reduction in the amount of water released by Tamil Nadu from the Aliyar reservoir.

Farmers in Chittur raised a hue and cry in the last three days. Mr. Krishnankutty, who represents Chittur constituency in the Assembly, reached Thoonakkadavu along with the top officials of the Irrigation Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When the dam officials rejected Mr. Krishnankutty’s demand for the release of more water, he threatened to stage a satyagraha at Thoonakkadavu. Higher officials of Tamil Nadu intervened soon, and an amicable settlement was reached. Tamil Nadu agreed to release 400 cusecs of water from the Aliyar dam.

Mr. Krishnankutty reached Aliyar and stood there until 400 cusecs of water was released. Irrigation officials said that the water will reach Moolathara by Thursday. They said that it would bring an end to the water shortage in Chittur taluk.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US