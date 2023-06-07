HamberMenu
Minister threatens to stage satyagraha; TN releases more water to State

Several places in Chittur taluk were facing a shortage of water in the last few weeks

June 07, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty watching the release of 400 cusecs of water from the Aliyar reservoir at Aliyar near Pollachi on Wednesday.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty watching the release of 400 cusecs of water from the Aliyar reservoir at Aliyar near Pollachi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu authorities released more water from the Aliyar reservoir to Kerala following a threat by Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty to launch a satyagraha on Wednesday.

Several places in Chittur taluk were facing a shortage of water in the last few weeks, as there was a considerable reduction in the amount of water released by Tamil Nadu from the Aliyar reservoir.

Farmers in Chittur raised a hue and cry in the last three days. Mr. Krishnankutty, who represents Chittur constituency in the Assembly, reached Thoonakkadavu along with the top officials of the Irrigation Department.

When the dam officials rejected Mr. Krishnankutty’s demand for the release of more water, he threatened to stage a satyagraha at Thoonakkadavu. Higher officials of Tamil Nadu intervened soon, and an amicable settlement was reached. Tamil Nadu agreed to release 400 cusecs of water from the Aliyar dam.

Mr. Krishnankutty reached Aliyar and stood there until 400 cusecs of water was released. Irrigation officials said that the water will reach Moolathara by Thursday. They said that it would bring an end to the water shortage in Chittur taluk.

