Minister takes stock of CSML projects

The Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh conducted a comprehensive evaluation of Smart Cities Mission projects here on Saturday.

He held discussions with Shaji V. Nair, chief executive officer of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), in the presence of Mayor M. Anilkumar, to assess the Intelligent City Surveillance System (ICSS) and the Integrated Command Control Communication Centre (IC4), says an official release.

He also visited the ICSS control room, where he took stock of the extensive camera surveillance network deployed across the city and at the Brahmapuram garbage plant. As part of this initiative, CSML had installed 464 cameras at 141 locations across the city. The cameras installed at Brahmapuram are equipped to monitor unwanted entry, incidents of fire, vehicular traffic, and the entire premises.

He also went through the geographic information system and flood-mapping activities conducted across the city, at IC4. This enables early flood alerts, facilitating swift evacuation of residents to safety camps. He suggested further integration of similar technologies for common good.

Mr. Rajesh commended CSML for its innovative approach to urban surveillance, leveraging advanced technologies to enhance the safety and security of people in Kochi. He reiterated the importance of such initiatives in realising the vision of a Smart City and in ensuring efficient urban management.

