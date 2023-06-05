Minister, senior officials to inspect village offices every month

June 05, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Revenue department has decided to scale up inspections in offices under it for rooting out corruption.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, the Revenue Principal Secretary, the Land Revenue Commissioner and the Joint Commissioner will visit at least two village offices every month. Their visits will be supplemented with inspections by the Revenue intelligence wing.

Staff forum meet

The decision was finalised at a meeting of service organisations convened by Mr. Rajan in the wake of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) arresting a village field assistant while accepting a bribe of ₹2,500 during an adalat at Mannarkkad in May.

The government could not accept a senior officer’s justification that he/she was wholly unaware of the corruption by a subordinate, the Minister said on Monday. The steps announced on Monday were aimed at making the Revenue department corruption-free, he said.

Village assistants and village field assistants would be transferred to other locations once every three years.

Toll-free number

By June 10, the Revenue department planned to introduce a toll-free number which the public could use to pass on information regarding corruption, the Minister said.