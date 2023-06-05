Minister seeks report on student’s death

June 05, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu on Monday sought a report into the death of a student of Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kanjirapally.

Shraddha Satheesh, a native of Thiruvankulam in Ernakulam, was found dead in her hostel room on June 2. She ended her life allegedly after college authorities seized her mobile phone and scolded her for using it in the college laboratory.

The Minister directed Higher Education principal secretary Ishita Roy to investigate and submit a detailed report immediately.

Shraddha’s friends said the head of the department and lab teacher had escalated the issue and summoned her parents. It upset her and she reportedly told her friends she wanted to die. Her family alleged that she died due to mental distress and humiliation suffered at the hands of college authorities. They said the college authorities did not rush her to hospital.

Various student organisations, including the Students Federation of India and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, have come out in protest against the college authorities.

(Suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA- 0471-2552056, 1056). .