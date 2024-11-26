 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Minister seeks report on incidents involving students

Published - November 26, 2024 09:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has asked Director of General Education (DGE) S. Shanavas to inquire into a complaint that a student at Nedumkandam in Idukki district was asked to mop up vomit. Besides this, the DGE has also been directed to inquire into a Plus Two student being asked to climb a flagpole at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara, on Monday and into the assault on the headmistress and parent-teacher association president of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Poovachal, Kattakada, during a clash between students. The Minister has sought a report on the incidents.

Published - November 26, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.