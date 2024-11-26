Minister seeks report on incidents involving students

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has asked Director of General Education (DGE) S. Shanavas to inquire into a complaint that a student at Nedumkandam in Idukki district was asked to mop up vomit. Besides this, the DGE has also been directed to inquire into a Plus Two student being asked to climb a flagpole at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara, on Monday and into the assault on the headmistress and parent-teacher association president of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Poovachal, Kattakada, during a clash between students. The Minister has sought a report on the incidents.