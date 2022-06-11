Minister seeks report on HFMD

Four children in Jagathy and Plamood contract the disease

Health Minister Veena George has sought a report from the Director of Health Services after four children in the Jagathy and Plamood areas are reported to have contracted hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

These are children who study in the same class.

While preventive and control measures have been strengthened, parents should ensure that children are not sent to anganwadis or schools if they have fever or any other symptoms that make them feel unwell, the Health department has appealed.