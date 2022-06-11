Minister seeks report on HFMD
Four children in Jagathy and Plamood contract the disease
Health Minister Veena George has sought a report from the Director of Health Services after four children in the Jagathy and Plamood areas are reported to have contracted hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).
These are children who study in the same class.
While preventive and control measures have been strengthened, parents should ensure that children are not sent to anganwadis or schools if they have fever or any other symptoms that make them feel unwell, the Health department has appealed.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.