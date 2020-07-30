Minister seeks public support to contain virus

KALPETTA

30 July 2020 23:53 IST

Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan has called upon the public to adhere to restrictions imposed by the Wayanad district administration to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishnan said more tests would be conducted in the wake of the sudden spurt in cases in the district.

“Right now, up to 500 tests can be done a day in the district, and the number will be increased to 800 tests within two days,” the Minister said. More facilities will be readied to further increase the number of daily tests to 1,100 in the near future, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides, comprehensive tests are being conducted in the three COVID clusters in the district, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

Moreover, as many as eight first-line treatment centres (CFLTCs) have been set up in the district with 2,758 beds. The number of beds will be increased to 6,054 by the first week of August, the Minister said.