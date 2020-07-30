Minister seeks public support to contain virus

Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan has called upon the public to adhere to restrictions imposed by the Wayanad district administration to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishnan said more tests would be conducted in the wake of the sudden spurt in cases in the district.
“Right now, up to 500 tests can be done a day in the district, and the number will be increased to 800 tests within two days,” the Minister said. More facilities will be readied to further increase the number of daily tests to 1,100 in the near future, he added.
Besides, comprehensive tests are being conducted in the three COVID clusters in the district, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.
Moreover, as many as eight first-line treatment centres (CFLTCs) have been set up in the district with 2,758 beds. The number of beds will be increased to 6,054 by the first week of August, the Minister said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath