GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister seeks additional coaches for Venad Express

Updated - September 25, 2024 09:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman, who is in charge of Railways in the State, has written a letter to the Railway Board Chairman requesting additional coaches for Venad Express in the wake of heavy rush on a number of services which is heavily depended upon by short-distance passengers, including students and office-goers in the State. The Minister also sought a new MEMU service on the Kollam-Ernakulam route to ease the rush in the peak hours.

The letter was written in the wake of an incident in which two women passengers fell unconscious on the overcrowded Venad Express soon after the Onam vacation.

During Onam, passengers were in dire straits due to overcrowding on trains. Many people could not even board the train despite getting tickets during the peak timings. There was also a long queue at the ticket counters at railway stations, the letter said.

Published - September 25, 2024 09:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.