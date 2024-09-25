Minister seeks additional coaches for Venad Express

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman, who is in charge of Railways in the State, has written a letter to the Railway Board Chairman requesting additional coaches for Venad Express in the wake of heavy rush on a number of services which is heavily depended upon by short-distance passengers, including students and office-goers in the State. The Minister also sought a new MEMU service on the Kollam-Ernakulam route to ease the rush in the peak hours.

The letter was written in the wake of an incident in which two women passengers fell unconscious on the overcrowded Venad Express soon after the Onam vacation.

During Onam, passengers were in dire straits due to overcrowding on trains. Many people could not even board the train despite getting tickets during the peak timings. There was also a long queue at the ticket counters at railway stations, the letter said.