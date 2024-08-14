Minister Saji Cherian to hoist national flag in Alappuzha

Fisheries and Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian will hoist the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day at Alappuzha Police Parade Ground at 9 a.m. on Thursday. After hoisting the flag, Mr. Cherian will inspect the parade and address the gathering. As many as 16 platoons of the Police, Excise, Student Police Cadet, Bharat Scouts and Guides and Red Cross among others will participate in the parade. Veeyapuram police station inspector A. Shafeek is the parade commander. District Collector Alex Varghese, District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John and others will attend the function.

