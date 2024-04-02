Minister Saji Cherian escapes unhurt after his car meets with accident at Kayamkulam

April 02, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Fisheries and Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian escaped unhurt after the car he was travelling in met with an accident at Kayamkulam on Tuesday.

The Kayamkulam police said the Minister was heading to Alappuzha from Kayamkulam when the accident occurred. A car from the opposite direction collided with the Minister’s vehicle near MSM College Junction. Subsequently, the car involved in the collision with Mr. Cherian’s vehicle also hit a tipper lorry, said an official.

“We have not yet ascertained the exact reason for the accident. No case has been registered in connection with the accident yet,” the official said.

Mr. Cherian in a social media post said that he and other passengers in the vehicles involved in the accident escaped without any serious injuries.