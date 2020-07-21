Minister rules out relaxations in curbs as more test positive

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has ruled out relaxations in COVID-19-induced restrictions in Kozhikode district until further notice even as 39 more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and as many recovered from the infection.

Mr. Saseendran told the media after a review meeting here on Tuesday that the recent rapid rise in local transmission cases in the district followed the gathering of people at a wedding and a funeral function. As many as 1,500 lab tests are being held a day now as part of the containment steps. Only severe cases are referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and the rest are admitted to two first-line treatment centres. As many as 5,000 people could be accommodated at such centres, Mr. Saseendran said. Private hospitals have offered to arrange 1,000 beds. At another meeting, the Minister called for strengthening containment steps in the coastal areas.

Meanwhile, of the 39 newly infected persons, 30 got it through local contact. There are two health workers also among them. The source of infection of four others remains unknown. The patients are from Thooneri and Eramala (eight each), Kozhikode Corporation and Purameri (five each), Ayanchery (three), Nadapuram, Chorodu, and Olavanna (two each), and Chekkiad, Kunnummal, Puthuppady, and Omassery (one each). The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 436 on Tuesday.

In Kannur

Kannur district reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Among the nine persons who were infected through contact were four health workers.

Those who contracted the virus through contact were residents of Ramanthali, Kunnothuparamb, Panniyannur, Mokeri and Thripangottur.

There are currently 15,769 persons under observation in the district.

In Kasaragod

Local transmission cases are on the rise in Kasaragod district. Of the 40 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, 37 contracted the disease through contact.

Those who were infected through contact were residents of Kasaragod, Madhur, Chengala, Kumbala, Madikkai, Kinanoor-Karinthalam and Neeleswaram.

There are now 5,109 persons under observation in the district.

In Thrissur

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Thrissur district has touched 885 with 19 fresh cases getting reported on Tuesday. Among the new cases, nine contracted the disease through local transmission.

Those who got infected through contact included a 38-year-old woman from Attappadam who contracted the virus from her husband; five persons who was infected from Kerala Solvent Extracts, Irinjalakuda; a 45-year-old man of Irinjalakuda and a 46-year-old man who contracted the disease from Ernakulam.

As many as 315 persons are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district. In all, 13,977 persons are under observation.

Meanwhile, the District Collector declared three more areas as containment zones. They are wards 3 and 4 of Kodassery grama panchayat, ward 11 of Porkkulam and wards 3, 20, 21 and 22 of Chelakkara.

In Palakkad

Forty-six persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad district on Tuesday.

District Medical Officer K.P. Reeta said that 36 of them had been identified through antigen tests at Pattambi. The remaining 10 were returnees from abroad and other States. As many as 34 recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

Rapid antigen tests were conducted on 565 persons in and around Pattambi and 36 were found positive. Twenty-one of them were at Pattambi, five at Kulukallur, four at Ongallur and one each at Thirumittakode, Muthuthala, Pattithara, Shoranur, Vallapuzha and Vilayur.

(With inputs from Kannur, Kasaragod, Thrissur, and Palakkad bureaus)