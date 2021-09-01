Minister reviews steps in Idukki

Idukki

01 September 2021 05:58 IST

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said the construction of oxygen plants at Idukki Medical College and the District Hospital at Thodupuzha is progressing.

Speaking at a COVID-19 review meeting online on Tuesday, the Minister said there was no shortage of oxygen or ICU beds in hospitals and there was no cause for concern though cases were rising in the district.

Crowding at public places and markets should be avoided. Loudspeaker announcements should be held in areas that reported spurt in cases.

M.M. Mani, MLA, said corrective steps should be taken if deficiencies were found in the steps to check the spread of the disease. He said crowding at tourism spots should be avoided.

District Collector Sheeba George and District Medical Officer N. Priya spoke.