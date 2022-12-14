Minister reviews progress of Vizhinjam port construction

December 14, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

‘Work being done with the aim of bringing the first ship to the port by September 2023’

The Hindu Bureau

A review meeting chaired by Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil here on Wednesday assessed the progress of the work on the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Minister said the work had been progressing with the aim of bringing the first ship to the port by September 2023, while the project would be commissioned in 2024. The work on the project would be completed as per the earlier schedule, although the project lost some man-days due to the strike by fishermen. The lost days would be recovered by pressing additional men and machinery.

Breakwater work

The meeting assessed that the strike affected breakwater construction the most. To solve this, it has been decided to construct a new Load Out Point (LOP) by spending ₹60 crore, the construction of which will be completed by January 2023.

At present 15,000 tonnes of boulders are deposited in the sea daily as part of breakwater construction and it will be doubled by January. At present 13 barges and six tugs are engaged in the construction of the port. Additional tugs and barges will be brought to the site, if required, it was decided at the meeting.

Dredging and reclamation work will be resumed shortly. The machines required for this will be brought to the site soon. Based on the progress in the construction of the breakwater, the concessionaire company would take steps to complete the construction of a 400-m berth at the port, the Minister said.

The construction of a 33/11 kV power substation would be completed in January 2023, the gate complex in March, the workshop complex in April, the equipment vessel in May, and the reefer facility in August.

Monitoring committee

In addition, the meetings of the monitoring committee chaired by an IAS officer would be held uninterrupted to resolve local issues.

K. Biju, Port department secretary; Jayakumar, CEO of the Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd. (VISL); Rajesh Jha, CEO, Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd.; Sushil Nair, operational manager; and other senior officials were present took part in the meeting.

