Minister reviews monsoon preparedness

ALAPPUZHA An online meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Friday reviewed the overall preparedness to deal with monsoon rain and sea surges in the district.

Mr. Prasad directed officials to arrange more relief camps to shift people in case of an emergency.

The Minister said people living along the coast at Ottamassery, Purakkad, Thrikkunnapuzha and Arattupuzha were the worst affected by the high swell waves. Four families in Ambalappuzha taluk were shifted to relief camps, he said.

He directed the officials to initiate measures to protect coastal areas. Proposed temporary seawalls should be constructed without any delay, the Minister said.

Mr. Prasad said that steps would be taken to protect the banks of the Pampa and Achencoil rivers.

A.M. Ariff, MP, MLAs Ramesh Chennithala, Daleema Jojo and Thomas K. Thomas, district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, District Collector Renu Raj and others attended the meeting.