Minister reviews development projects 

Published - September 30, 2024 07:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu has directed officials to implement the projects of the department in a time-bound manner and distribute personal benefits and various services to people without delay.

He was speaking at a meeting to review the progress of various projects being implemented by the SC/ST and Backward Classes Development projects in Alappuzha district on Monday. The review meeting was organised as part of the government’s 100-day action programme. Mr. Kelu said that a review of the projects would now be held every month.

Officials informed the meeting that out of 573 extreme poverty Scheduled Caste families in the district, 374 had been uplifted. The department has already spent ₹17.98 crore out of ₹21.69 crore allocated for various development projects in 2024-25, officials said.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, MLAs- P.P. Chitharanjan, H. Salam, M.S. Arunkumar, Daleema Jojo, U. Prathibha and others attended the meeting.

