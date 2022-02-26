Minister reviews construction of Beypore police station
Direction issued to speed up work
Kozhikode
P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Public Works and Tourism, on Saturday visited the construction site of the Beypore police station building as part of reviewing the works.
He issued an instruction to District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) A.V. George to speed up the ongoing works for the speedy completion of the project. Senior police officers were also present during the visit of the Minister to the spot.
