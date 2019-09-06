Minister reviews arrangements for Aranmula snakeboat regatta

The government will extend every possible assistance to the organisers of the annual snakeboat regatta Uthrittathi Vallamkali on the Pampa river at Aranmula, Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty has said.

The Minister was addressing a meeting of heads of various departments, Palliyoda Seva Sanghom (PSS) authorities and Travancore Devaswom Board officials held at the Panchajanyam auditorium at Aranmula on Friday to review the arrangements for the annual snakeboat regatta on September 15.

The formation of mudbanks on the riverbed at many points of the racecourse poses hindrance to the free movement of palliyodams (snakeboats).

The government has sanctioned ₹8.5 lakh for removing the mudbanks and other hurdles. The Irrigation wing of the Water Resources Department has undertaken steps to remove the mudbanks, he said.

With the State getting good rain and the water stadium on the Pampa river at Aranmula having the desired water level, there would be no need for releasing water to the Pampa from dams.

Inspector of Police Santhoshkumar said 350 police personnel would be deployed in and around Aranmula as part of the security arrangements on the race day.

The Department of Ports would deploy two Scuba teams, besides the Scuba team of the Fire and Rescue Services.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will arrange special services to Aranmula from its depots at Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Pathanamthitta, Pandalam, Mallappally, and Adoor.

The Health Department would deploy three medical teams and an ambulance at Aranmula. Veena George, MLA; P.B. Noohu, District Collector; Alex P. Thomas, Additional District Magistrate; P.T. Abraham, Revenue Divisional Officer; R. Krishnakumar and Jerry Mathew Sam, block panchayat presidents; Krishnakumar Krishnaveni, P.R. Radhakrishnan, and Suresh Venpala, PSS leaders, attended the meeting.