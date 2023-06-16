Minister releases Sampoorna Plus mobile app

June 16, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Sampoorna school management software used by schools and educational offices in the State has received a major update in the form of a mobile app ‘Sampoorna Plus’.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty launched the mobile app, developed by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), on Friday.

The Sampoorna Plus mobile app, developed as part of the 100-day programme of the government, facilitates recording of students’ attendance, their learning progress, and progress reports, thereby making communication between parents and schools more effective and easier.

In developing the Sampoorna Plus app, KITE has ensured the privacy and security of student data by retaining them at the State Data Center, fully owned by the government.

“Kerala has already published a Cyber Safety Protocol for students, and special care will be taken for its thorough compliance, thereby ensuring that no personal details of students are shared,” the Minister said.

The app features separate logins for teachers and parents. At present, photographs of students are uploaded on Sampoorna through scanning or as a soft copy. Now, teachers can take photographs of students through the Sampoorna Plus app and upload it to the software.

Students can easily access the digital learning resources on the Samagra portal through the Sampoorna Plus mobile app. The various facilities on Sampoorna Plus can also be accessed through the web on common computers. The Sampoorna Plus app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. In schools where Sampoorna Plus is used, parents can log in to the application using their mobile number provided in the Sampoorna software.

The mobile app will be deployed in schools that are interested in the first phase.

The Minister said the Sampoorna Plus app could be deployed at district-Assembly constituency-Local Self-government levels for which MLAs and people’s representatives should take the initiative. KITE will publish the details for this separately.

General Education Principal Secretary Rani George; Director of General Education Shanavas S.; and KITE Chief Executive Officer K. Anvar Sadath; were present on the occasion.