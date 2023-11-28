ADVERTISEMENT

Minister releases magazine published by Kozhikode Corporation

November 28, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh releasing the first volume of Nagara Vishesham, a magazine published by the Kozhikode Corporation.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh released the first volume of Nagara Vishesham, a magazine being published by the Kozhikode Corporation by handing over a copy to former Mayor T.P. Dasan on Monday. Mayor Beena Philip presided over the event. The Mayor handed over the first copy to Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini inaugurating the distribution among the staff. The magazine will feature various activities, projects, services, information, and circulars of the Corporation.

