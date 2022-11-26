Minister releases Haritha Vidyalayam theme song

November 26, 2022 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Saturday released the theme song of the third season of the Haritha Vidyalayam education reality show organised by the KITE Victers.

The more than three-minute-long theme song is sung by Shweta Mohan and Vijay Yesudas. It is a fresh expression of the theme song written by the poet the late O.N.V. Kurup for the first season of Haritha Vidyalayam and set to music by music director Issac Thomas Kottukapally. Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) was responsible for the visual presentation for Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE).

The reality show, which aims at communicating the achievements of public schools to the world, will discuss areas such as academic and extra curricular achievements, use of basic infrastructure, IT-based education, social participation, COVID-19-related activities in this season.

A total of 110 schools are in the preliminary round. The top three prizes are ₹20 lakh, ₹15 lakh, and ₹10 lakh. School shoots are over, and floor shoots will begin at Chitranjali Studio on November 29. The show’s telecast will begin on KITE Victers channel on December 16. It will also be available on social media platforms.

The grand finale will be held in February, the Minister said. The theme song is available on youtube.com/itsvicters

KITE CEO K. Anvar Sadath was present.