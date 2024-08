Minister for Health Veena George on Wednesday released a book Unlocking Potential: Disability, Innovation and Entrepreneurship in connection with the Disability Pride Month that is observes in July. The book, edited by Abhilash N. and Anjana R.B., assistant professors at Christ Nagar College here, assessed the possibilities of a society that is equal and includes all people.

