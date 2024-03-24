ADVERTISEMENT

Minister releases book about invasive species

March 24, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani released a book titled A Compendium on Non-Native Organisms of India in a function held at T.K. Madhava Memorial (TKMM) College, Nangiarkulangara near Haripad recently.

The book containing information about invasive species identified from different parts of Alappuzha, the challenges they pose and measures to check their spread were co-authored by Kerala University Aquatic Biology and Fisheries department honorary professor K.V. Jayachandran, TKMM College faculties- Sheela S., Jasmin Anand and Vinod Haridas.

The book was published following a three-day national workshop on ‘invasive species- monitoring and management’ organised by the Zoology department of the college with the financial assistance of the Department of Environment and Climate Change last month. TKMM College principal P.P. Sharmila presided.

