GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister releases book about invasive species

March 24, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani released a book titled A Compendium on Non-Native Organisms of India in a function held at T.K. Madhava Memorial (TKMM) College, Nangiarkulangara near Haripad recently.

The book containing information about invasive species identified from different parts of Alappuzha, the challenges they pose and measures to check their spread were co-authored by Kerala University Aquatic Biology and Fisheries department honorary professor K.V. Jayachandran, TKMM College faculties- Sheela S., Jasmin Anand and Vinod Haridas.

The book was published following a three-day national workshop on ‘invasive species- monitoring and management’ organised by the Zoology department of the college with the financial assistance of the Department of Environment and Climate Change last month. TKMM College principal P.P. Sharmila presided.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.