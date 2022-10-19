Minister pulls up contractor for delay in completing road development works

The Hindu Bureau PATHANAMTHITTA
October 19, 2022 20:42 IST

Irked over the delay in completing the road construction in Konni town in a time-bound manner, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohammed Riyas on Wednesday publicly censured the company contracted to execute the work .

In view of the Minister’s intervention, the company assured to complete the project by October 24.

Inspecting the status of various roads in Pathanamathitta district ahead of the upcoming annual pilgrim season at Sabarimala, the Minister warned of stern action against the contractor company for the inordinate delay in completing the works. The issue had been brought to the Minister’s attention by the Konni legislator K.U. Janeesh Kumar.

Road development works in Konni town has been stalled for the past six months, putting the commuters and the trading community into untold difficulties. The project is being executed by a company called RDS CVCC.

District Collector Divya S. Iyer and PWDE secretary Ajith Kumar and others were also present.

