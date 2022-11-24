Minister promises to disburse ration dealers’ commission

November 24, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil on Thursday assured ration dealers that the government would pay their commission without any deduction.

During a meeting with representatives of ration dealers’ organisations as a last-ditch attempt to avert an indefinite strike, Mr. Anil also accepted the dealers’ demand to refrain from implementing an order issued by the Commissioner of Civil Supplies for partial disbursement of the commission in October.

Ration dealers and employees have threatened to go on indefinite strike across the State from Saturday if the government failed to disburse their commission for the month of October.

The Minister cited the paucity of funds caused by the launch of food supply under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme. As a result, the allocation for monthly commission that was due to the dealers grew by nearly ₹15 crore to ₹28 crore. While the commission had been released in entirety till September, steps are being made by the Finance department to sanction the required funds.

Taking cognizance of the persisting technical glitches in ration outlets, the department has decided to regulate their working hours from November 25 to 30 in a bid to decongest the network used by the e-PoS machines.

Ration outlets in Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad will operate from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 25, 28 and 30, and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on November 26 and 29.

The shops in Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Kasaragod and Idukki will function from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 26 and 29, and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on November 25, 28 and 30.