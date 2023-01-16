ADVERTISEMENT

Minister promises to deliver on the promise of generating 20 lakh jobs

January 16, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A job aspirant attending an interview at the Spectrum Job Fair 2023 organised by the Department of Labour and Skills and Industrial Training Department, Government of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The State government is ratcheting up efforts to achieve the target of creating 20 lakh job opportunities, Labour Minister V. Sivankutty has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the Meritoria-23 job fair organised by the Department of Industrial Training, he said that moves were on to generate more jobs in the government and private sectors. He said the department was organising job fairs at nodal Industrial Training Institutes in all districts, with the participation of Central and State public sector enterprises and companies within and outside the State.

The Minister said 6,243 trainees were picked for employment by 663 companies at last year’s job fair. He added that employers from across the country would participate in the job fair next year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sivankutty felicitated the rank holders in the All India Trade Test 2022. He also inaugurated the transition to the e-office system in the Department of Industrial training.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided. A.A. Rahim, MP; Secretary, Labour and Skill Development Mini Antony, and Aryanad panchayat president Viju Mohan; were among those present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US