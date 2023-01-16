Minister promises to deliver on the promise of generating 20 lakh jobs

January 16, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government is ratcheting up efforts to achieve the target of creating 20 lakh job opportunities, Labour Minister V. Sivankutty has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the Meritoria-23 job fair organised by the Department of Industrial Training, he said that moves were on to generate more jobs in the government and private sectors. He said the department was organising job fairs at nodal Industrial Training Institutes in all districts, with the participation of Central and State public sector enterprises and companies within and outside the State.

The Minister said 6,243 trainees were picked for employment by 663 companies at last year’s job fair. He added that employers from across the country would participate in the job fair next year.

Mr. Sivankutty felicitated the rank holders in the All India Trade Test 2022. He also inaugurated the transition to the e-office system in the Department of Industrial training.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided. A.A. Rahim, MP; Secretary, Labour and Skill Development Mini Antony, and Aryanad panchayat president Viju Mohan; were among those present.