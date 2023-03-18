ADVERTISEMENT

Minister promises time-bound completion of Kollam court complex work

March 18, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Kollam

The 1,56,000-sq ft complex can accommodate 22 courts on four floors

The Hindu Bureau

The construction of the Kollam court complex will be completed in a time-bound manner, said Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal while announcing the project and unveiling the model here recently. “The funds required for the construction of the court building will be released in due course. The proceedings, including tendering, will be expedited,” said the Minister.

Green building

The court complex with an area of 1,56,000 sq ft has all modern facilities and can accommodate 22 courts on four floors. “Other proposals, including the setting up of a crèche for the employees’ children, are under consideration. The court complex has been designed as a green building. The issue of road access will also be resolved,” said Mr. Balagopal, who added that the procedures for the construction of an NGO quarters have already started.

Kerala High Court judge Justice Mohammed Mushtaq, who attended the event online, said that the new building would provide a comfortable environment for lawyers to work more efficiently. Principal and sessions judge M.P. Snehalatha presided. N.K. Premachandran, MP; M. Mukesh, MLA; District Collector Afsana Parveen; Chief Judicial Magistrate F. Minimol; former Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma; councillor G.R. Minimol; bar association president Oachira N. Anilkumar and secretary A.K Manoj spoke on the occasion.

