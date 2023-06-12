ADVERTISEMENT

Minister promises steps to settle land tax payment issues

June 12, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

Title deeds distributed to over 8,000 beneficiaries in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Complaints related to non-acceptance of land tax in some villages in the State will be settled this year itself to help landowners prove their legal rights over property, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was opening a district-level ‘Pattayamela’ which witnessed the distribution of over 8,000 tile deeds here on Monday.

Mr. Rajan made it clear that the government would go ahead with plans and projects to ensure speedy settlement of complaints about ownership without disputes. On November 1, the State would be able to claim the title of being the first in the country to have total digitisation in the Revenue department, he said.

According to Mr. Rajan, efforts were on to implement the ‘unique thandaper number’ (UTP), the first such initiative in the country, to put an end to multiple accounts pertaining to land ownership. This was in addition to efforts made by the government to link the thandaper number with the landowner’s Aadhaar number, he pointed out. 

On the government’s plan to identify all remaining landless persons, the Minister said constituency-level meetings would be convened across the State to finalise the list. Separate meetings would be called with the involvement of people’s representatives, and the list could be prepared by July 31 for priority treatment, he added.

Explaining the smart initiatives taken by the Revenue department under the LDF government, the Minister said an integrated portal named ‘Ente Bhumi’ would soon be a reality, which would simplify the documentation procedures related to land. The Registration department’s PEARL, Revenue department’s ReLIS, and the Survey department’s e-Maps could be integrated into ‘Ente Bhumi’ on completion of the digital re-survey work, he added.

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohammed Riyas presided over the inaugural event. MLAs Thottathil Raveendran, P.T.A. Rahim, Linto Joseph, and K.K. Rema were present.

