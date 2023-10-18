Minister promises steps to prevent waterlogging at Kazhakuttam substation

October 18, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Steps will be taken to prevent waterlogging at the 110 KV substation at Kazhakuttam during heavy rain, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty said on Wednesday. The Minister has directed the senior officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to contact the Technopark administration and the Water Resources department to identify a lasting solution to the problem. The KSEB has also been instructed to carry out a joint inspection of the area. KSEB officials had blamed the poor water flow in the Thettiyar canal passing through the Technopark campus for the waterlogging at the substation on Saturday night. The unexpected overflow from the Thettiyar canal had hit the substation operations causing power outages in city areas during the heavy rainfall on Saturday night.

