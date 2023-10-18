ADVERTISEMENT

Minister promises steps to prevent waterlogging at Kazhakuttam substation

October 18, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Steps will be taken to prevent waterlogging at the 110 KV substation at Kazhakuttam during heavy rain, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty said on Wednesday. The Minister has directed the senior officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to contact the Technopark administration and the Water Resources department to identify a lasting solution to the problem. The KSEB has also been instructed to carry out a joint inspection of the area. KSEB officials had blamed the poor water flow in the Thettiyar canal passing through the Technopark campus for the waterlogging at the substation on Saturday night. The unexpected overflow from the Thettiyar canal had hit the substation operations causing power outages in city areas during the heavy rainfall on Saturday night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US